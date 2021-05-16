PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Raised to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

PAYS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

PAYS stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

