Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.48. Kadmon shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 4,663 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

