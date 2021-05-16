Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $151.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $152.60 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.32 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MTSI stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

