Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

