BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

