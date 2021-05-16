Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

