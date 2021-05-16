Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.