TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

