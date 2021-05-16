B. Riley Weighs in on XPEL, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for XPEL in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

