FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500,706 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 610,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 600.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 78,553 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

