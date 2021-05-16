Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.84.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

