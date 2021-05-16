Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issued By KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

