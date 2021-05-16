Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$251.10.

Shares of BYD opened at C$212.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$221.10. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

