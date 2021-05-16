CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

