The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,310,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.