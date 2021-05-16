Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.