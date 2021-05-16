Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.17.

CJ opened at C$3.22 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market cap of C$463.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

