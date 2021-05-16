Reviewing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 8.09 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -18.12 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Braveheart Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Endeavour Silver and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

