Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

ADS stock opened at €288.55 ($339.47) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

