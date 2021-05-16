Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

BBY stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.26. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 71.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.