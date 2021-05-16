Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average of €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

