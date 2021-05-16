(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

