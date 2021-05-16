Reviewing BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOC Hong Kong and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 13.83% 13.40% 1.12%

Risk and Volatility

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 3.04 $4.11 billion $7.77 9.80 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.35 billion 1.07 $1.06 billion $0.82 7.06

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOC Hong Kong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,350 offices; 9,448 ATMs; and 2,297 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (MÃ©xico), S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

