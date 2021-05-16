Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $523,000.

PAX stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

