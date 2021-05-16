Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,810,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

