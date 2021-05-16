Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Extendicare traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 68288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

