Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

