Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIR. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.47. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$891.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

