Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

WWW stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $75,808.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

