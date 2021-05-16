Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crexendo, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXDO. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crexendo by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

