Northcoast Research Comments on Intuit Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average of $380.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

