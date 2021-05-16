National Bankshares Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.65.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$8.98 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.