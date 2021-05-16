Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Decreased by B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.86 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

