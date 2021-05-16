The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

