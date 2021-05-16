Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALS stock opened at C$17.16 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.81 and a 52 week high of C$19.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

