JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.99. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.