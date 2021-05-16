Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 180,883 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $629.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

