Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €210.85 ($248.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €177.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.