Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 2,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 911,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

