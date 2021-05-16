Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 2,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 911,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
DK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.