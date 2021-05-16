SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €13.33 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a market cap of $605.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

