ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

PSM opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.80 and a 200-day moving average of €15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

