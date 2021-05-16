Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 543,296 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $29.86.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.47 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

