Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 217,376 shares.The stock last traded at $73.86 and had previously closed at $72.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

