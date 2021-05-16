Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.11. Canaan shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 12,917 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $5,782,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.