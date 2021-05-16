$1.22 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.43. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $166.41 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

