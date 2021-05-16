Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.60. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

