Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €139.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.41 ($111.07).

ETR:HLAG opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

