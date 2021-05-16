Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.26.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

