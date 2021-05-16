Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €106.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.38 ($88.68).

Basf stock opened at €69.13 ($81.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion and a PE ratio of -279.88. Basf has a twelve month low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €70.46 and a 200-day moving average of €65.55.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

