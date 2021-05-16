Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.39.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.